Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Gevo stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 43.46% and a negative net margin of 172.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

