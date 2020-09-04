GM Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 837 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 113,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.48. 510,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,471,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

