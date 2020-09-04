GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys 451 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $141,809,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,361,000 after buying an additional 922,949 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,842,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after buying an additional 619,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,778,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,630,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.52. 239,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,396. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $210.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

