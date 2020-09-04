GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,806 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.07. The stock had a trading volume of 176,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,410. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $134.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

