GM Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,326 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 287.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,603,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,605,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Comcast by 89.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after buying an additional 19,581,216 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Comcast by 6,072.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $615,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 50.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,193,475,000 after buying an additional 11,685,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA remained flat at $$44.44 during trading on Friday. 1,795,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,837,958. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $206.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

