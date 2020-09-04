GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $464,000 Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $820,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in FOX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,702,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,656,000 after buying an additional 40,608 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 38.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 45,016 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,617,000 after acquiring an additional 54,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 73.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

FOXA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 274,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.39. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

