GM Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,312,000 after acquiring an additional 94,669 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 463.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 45,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 116.9% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $78.46. 190,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,772. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 106.51, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average of $79.66. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

