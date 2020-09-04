GM Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $138.55. 155,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.08.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

