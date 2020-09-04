GM Advisory Group Inc. Invests $207,000 in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 59.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 204.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP stock traded down $7.58 on Friday, hitting $422.39. 26,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,790. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $429.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.00.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.