GM Advisory Group Inc. Invests $303,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,082,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,863,367. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

