GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $294,000 Investment in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,606 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Boeing by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 150,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after buying an additional 87,840 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Boeing by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,726 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

Boeing stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.86. The company had a trading volume of 749,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,217,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.34. The stock has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.