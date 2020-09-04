GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $335,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 91,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 463,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,733,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,731,414. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

