GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,223 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,387 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 939.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.42.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,889 shares of company stock worth $8,968,019. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,047. The stock has a market cap of $158.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $363.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

