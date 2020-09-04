GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2,320.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,815 shares. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15.

