GM Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 762 Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,873. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $58.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.