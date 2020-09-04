GM Advisory Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,274,000 after acquiring an additional 385,340 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 196.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 28.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,801 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KKR. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.70. 366,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,829,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 132.11 and a beta of 1.45.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

