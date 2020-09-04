GM Advisory Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

GM Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,488,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,755,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.