GoldFund (GFUN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $187.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $95,721.47 and approximately $187.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002797 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002577 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000169 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

