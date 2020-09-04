Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 108 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 108 price objective on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NOVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 82 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 86 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 97 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC set a CHF 86 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 93.46.

Novartis has a 1-year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1-year high of CHF 88.30.

