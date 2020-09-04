Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €42.50 Price Target

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of RWE in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.50 ($46.47) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €34.04 ($40.05).

FRA RWE opened at €32.72 ($38.49) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €33.05 and a 200-day moving average of €29.60. RWE has a 1-year low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 1-year high of €23.28 ($27.39).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Analyst Recommendations for RWE (FRA:RWE)

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit