Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €42.50 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of RWE in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.50 ($46.47) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €34.04 ($40.05).

FRA RWE opened at €32.72 ($38.49) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €33.05 and a 200-day moving average of €29.60. RWE has a 1-year low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 1-year high of €23.28 ($27.39).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

