Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $26.50 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

