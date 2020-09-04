Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Raised by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,506 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $53,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 54,794 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.52.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.85. The company had a trading volume of 209,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.94 and its 200-day moving average is $193.23. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

