Goldman Sachs Group Increases Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Price Target to $48.00

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.71.

Shares of VIR opened at $31.03 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $138,045.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,311,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,981,869.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

