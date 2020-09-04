Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of OSH opened at $47.39 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $53.58.

In other news, Director Kim Keck bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

