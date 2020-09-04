Goldman Sachs Group Raises Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $205.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.25.

NYSE:UNP opened at $190.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $197.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

