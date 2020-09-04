Goldstar Minerals Inc (CVE:GDM) Director François Perron Sells 3,330,000 Shares of Stock

Goldstar Minerals Inc (CVE:GDM) Director François Perron sold 3,330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$49,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,875,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,125.
Shares of GDM stock remained flat at $C$0.02 during trading on Friday. 136,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,082. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. Goldstar Minerals Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.05.
Goldstar Minerals Company Profile
