Goldstar Minerals Inc (CVE:GDM) Director François Perron Sells 3,330,000 Shares of Stock

Goldstar Minerals Inc (CVE:GDM) Director François Perron sold 3,330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$49,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,875,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,125.

Shares of GDM stock remained flat at $C$0.02 during trading on Friday. 136,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,082. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. Goldstar Minerals Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.05.

Goldstar Minerals Company Profile

Goldstar Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the provinces of Québec and New Brunswick, Canada. The company focuses on developing gold and technology metals. It holds 100% interests in the Lake George property with 264 claims covering an area of approximately 5,792 hectares located to the west of Fredericton, New Brunswick; and the Victoria Lake property consisting of 343 claims covering an area of approximately 7,780 hectares located in the located within Clarendon, Lepreau and Pennfield Parishes of Charlotte County in the New Brunswick.

