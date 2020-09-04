Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut Green Plains from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Green Plains from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $486.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $417.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $50,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,085.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $341,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.