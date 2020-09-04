GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stake Cut by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 278,291 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRFS. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 149,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. 17.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRFS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

GRFS traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $15.30. 11,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,814. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRIFOLS S A/S Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

