Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gritstone Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

Gritstone Oncology stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Gritstone Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $121.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 85.46% and a negative net margin of 2,966.45%. Research analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 165.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 21.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

