Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) President Sells $761,250.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,095.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $800,812.50.

NYSE GO opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 68.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

