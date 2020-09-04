Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) SVP Sells $300,006.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $300,006.00.

Shares of GO opened at $39.77 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3,683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,315,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,049,000 after buying an additional 19,778,517 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,880,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,522,000 after buying an additional 2,241,531 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,090,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after buying an additional 2,222,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,325,000 after buying an additional 2,004,975 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $40,933,000.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

