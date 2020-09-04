GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $416.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) will report sales of $416.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $405.60 million and the highest is $421.61 million. GTT Communications reported sales of $433.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 10th.
On average, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GTT Communications.
Several brokerages have recently commented on GTT. Raymond James lowered GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.
Shares of NYSE GTT traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.19. 10,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. GTT Communications has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $15.77.
About GTT Communications
GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.
