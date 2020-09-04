GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $416.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) will report sales of $416.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $405.60 million and the highest is $421.61 million. GTT Communications reported sales of $433.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GTT Communications.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTT. Raymond James lowered GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,810,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,093,000 after acquiring an additional 536,386 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in GTT Communications by 11.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,056,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 110,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 57.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 261,905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 749.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 489,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 432,035 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTT traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.19. 10,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. GTT Communications has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTT Communications (GTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.