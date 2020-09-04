Guess? (NYSE:GES) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess? from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Guess? presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Guess? has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.77.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.82 million. Guess? had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Guess? will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,106.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Guess? by 3,738.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 222,037 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Guess? by 195.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 177,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 117,623 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Guess? by 11.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

