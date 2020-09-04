Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $315.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) will report sales of $315.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $324.70 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $306.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWC. TheStreet lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of HWC stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,867. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,672,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 326,692 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 250,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 226,433 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,912,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,566,000.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

