Handshake (HNS) One Day Volume Tops $1.15 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $45.70 million and $1.15 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,451.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.03687587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.16 or 0.02202172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00478585 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.77 or 0.00791927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011832 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00050693 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00570971 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 305,555,051 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS

Handshake can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

