Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Holdings Cut by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 95.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.69. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.