HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $61.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.66 and a beta of 1.59. Broadwind Energy has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Analysts anticipate that Broadwind Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind Energy during the second quarter worth $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadwind Energy during the second quarter worth $71,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the second quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

