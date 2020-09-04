HC Wainwright Trims Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Target Price to $221.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $260.00 to $221.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRPT. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.25.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $136.69 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The firm had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $17,963,247.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,842.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,247 shares of company stock valued at $24,482,622. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

