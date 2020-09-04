HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 856.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,739,000 after buying an additional 762,252 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,243,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,549,000 after buying an additional 76,661 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. 17.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HDB. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HDFC Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

HDB stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 46,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $93.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $65.38.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.