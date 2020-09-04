Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.35). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $178.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust Of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,973 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 73,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

