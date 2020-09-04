Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.27.
Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.71 and a beta of 0.54.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,973 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 73,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
