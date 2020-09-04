Homeserve plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Homeserve plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HMSVF shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Homeserve from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Homeserve from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get Homeserve alerts:

Shares of HMSVF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. Homeserve has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $17.70.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology; and solution for the installation, repair, maintenance, and replacement of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Homeserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homeserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.