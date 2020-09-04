Honest (HNST) Achieves Market Cap of $903,822.93

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Honest has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. One Honest token can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. Honest has a market cap of $903,822.93 and approximately $19,308.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00119458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00202464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.47 or 0.01532116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000340 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00178592 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

