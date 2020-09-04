Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) PT Raised to $30.00

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) had its price target increased by Sidoti from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HOFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Hooker Furniture from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised Hooker Furniture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $313.78 million, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. Hooker Furniture has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $28.65.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hooker Furniture by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Hooker Furniture by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hooker Furniture by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Hooker Furniture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hooker Furniture by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

