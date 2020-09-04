HOQU (HQX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.37 Million

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 51.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One HOQU token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Cobinhood and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). HOQU has a market cap of $152,462.94 and approximately $3.37 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 53.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00119697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00048775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00200648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.01525123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000329 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00180102 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

