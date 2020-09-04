Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HMN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.24. 2,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,320. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $314.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 11,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $446,091.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

