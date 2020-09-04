Horizon Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,320.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,106.82.

CMG stock traded down $25.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,303.50. 26,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,874. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.39, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,384.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,195.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $958.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

