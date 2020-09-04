Horizon Investments LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.17.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.37. 32,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,697. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $142.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.61 and its 200-day moving average is $120.46.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

