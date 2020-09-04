Horizon Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 387.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Msci by 512.5% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Msci by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Msci by 57.7% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Msci alerts:

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $14.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,595. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $210.34 and a 12 month high of $398.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $371.41 and its 200 day moving average is $329.23.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. Msci’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Msci’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total transaction of $868,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 283,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,349,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,105,365 over the last three months. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.00.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.