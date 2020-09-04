Horizon Investments LLC Raises Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 100.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the second quarter worth $1,130,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 5.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 867.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the second quarter worth $2,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.75.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $357.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $371.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.85.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. W W Grainger’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,469 shares of company stock worth $25,326,331. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.