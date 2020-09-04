Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc Sells 6,200 Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $81,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 6th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 451,033 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $6,025,800.88.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,446 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $84,120.30.

On Monday, June 8th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 274,218 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $3,446,920.26.

On Friday, June 5th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 324,359 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $4,028,538.78.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWNK shares. SunTrust Banks raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 10.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

